0 PennDOT road construction projects in Pittsburgh for summer 2018

Here is some detailed information on several of the major road construction projects taking place in and around Pittsburgh this summer:

I-279 Parkway North Improvement Project

Preparatory work, including the closure of the HOV lanes, is underway on the $87.94 million I-279 Parkway North Improvement Project. Work will occur in the northbound direction in 2018. Ramp closures, mainline I-279 lane restrictions, a traffic shift into the HOV lanes, and a single-lane of traffic crossed over into the southbound lanes, are several traffic impacts that motorists will encounter in 2018. Safety improvement work, including the lengthening of the Madison Avenue, Veterans Bridge, and Perrysville Avenue on-ramps to northbound I-279, will be conducted this construction season. The project also includes concrete patching and overlay, preservation of 30 bridges and 49 overhead sign structures, repairs to 29 walls, ramp repairs, lighting improvements, HOV repairs, sign upgrades, guiderail and drainage improvements, and an anti-icing system installation on the McKnight Road interchange structures. The project will continue through June 2019.

I-376 – Airport to Business Loop 376 Reconstruction

Two lanes of eastbound I-376 traffic will be shifted into the westbound lanes in 2018 to continue work on this $42.36 million project in Moon and Findlay townships. Improvements, which began in 2017, include roadway reconstruction, concrete patching, subgrade stabilization, bridge rehabilitation work, drainage and guiderail improvements, signage upgrades, and ramp repairs. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in the westbound direction during 2018 construction. Additionally, long-term closures of the ramps at the McClaren Road interchange and a 71-day closure of the ramp from eastbound I-376 to westbound Business Loop 376 will occur. The overall project will conclude in December 2018.

I-376 – Beaver County to Pittsburgh Airport

Resurfacing on the Clinton Bridge and a portion of I-376 at the Beaver County line remains on this $66.34 million project. Work on the Clinton Bridge will require a single-lane restriction in each direction and two weekend closures to complete. Resurfacing on I-376 will be finished during weekends and one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. Concrete reconstruction and rehabilitation, joint repairs, bridge deck overlays, and guiderail and drainage improvements have been completed on 7.5 miles of I-376. The overall project will end in late June 2018.

Liberty Bridge

Painting operations will continue in 2018 on the $81.59 million Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project in the City of Pittsburgh. Single-lane restrictions will occur as needed during off-peak hours and at least two weekend closures will occur to install the overhead lane control system and message boards. Completed work includes expansion dam replacement, a latex overlay and deck replacement, structural steel and concrete repairs, and signage improvements. Overall work will conclude in August 2018.

Liberty Tunnel Phase 5

Work on the $30.27 million, fifth and final phase of the Liberty Tunnel rehabilitation project, will resume in March. Restrictions in 2018 include 96 overnight closures of the outbound (southbound) tunnel which will be coordinated with the Liberty Bridge project. Additionally, 25 overnight closures of the inbound (northbound) tunnel will occur in late summer. Work includes pavement repairs, ventilation improvements including fans, motors and drives, HVAC, safety, and electrical systems upgrades, structural repairs to the fan house, and retaining wall stabilization. The overall project will end in April 2019.

I-376 Parkway East – Fort Pitt Bridge to Edgewood/Swissvale

Construction plans are being developed on this estimated $18-20 million improvement project on I-376 (Parkway East) between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange. Work includes milling and resurfacing, guiderail updates, ramp improvements, and minor bridge repairs. Project start and end dates are still being finalized; however, the work will occur in 2018.

I-376 Parkway East – Edgewood/Swissvale to Monroeville Longitudinal Joint Repair

Work will occur this summer on an estimated $800,000 to $1 million project to mill and resurface the longitudinal joints on I-376 (Parkway East) in both directions between Edgewood/Swissvale and Route 22. Traffic control plans are still being developed but work may occur during off-peak hours while maintaining traffic. The overall project will be completed by the end of 2018.

Route 2018 Forbes Avenue – Birmingham Bridge to Beeler Street

Work begins in early March on this $10.19 million resurfacing project in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Milling and resurfacing will occur between the Birmingham Bridge and Beeler Street. Additional work includes signal upgrades with full replacements at several intersections, ADA curb cut ramp installation, new signalized pedestrian crossing between South Bouquet Street and Bigelow Boulevard, and painted bike lanes between from Bigelow Boulevard to Margaret Morrison Street. Daytime, overnight, and weekend work will occur through this heavily traveled corridor. Lane restrictions will be implemented, however no work impacting traffic will occur during rush hour periods. The overall project will conclude in November 2018.

Route 4003 McKnight Road

Work in 2018 is anticipated to resume in late March and includes signal improvements, ADA curb cut ramp installation, sign updates, guiderail improvements, and concrete curb gutter repairs. Single-lane restrictions will occur during off-peak daylight hours through August to allow the work to occur. Overnight lane restrictions will occur as needed. Completed work on the $7.34 million project in McCandless Township includes shoulder and base repairs with milling and resurfacing on 2.8 miles of McKnight Road.

Route 19/51 - West End Interchange to I-376 Parkway West

Roadway reconstruction will occur on approximately one mile of Route 19/51 between I-376 (Parkway West) and the West End interchange on this approximate $15-20 million project. Additional improvements include the replacement of the Shaler Street Bridge over Route 19/51 with Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques, median barrier replacement, lengthening of the Wabash Street deceleration ramp, sign structure rehabilitation and installation, and ramp reconstruction work. Long-term single-lane restrictions will be implemented. The project is anticipated to begin in July 2018 and end in late 2019.

