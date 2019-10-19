  • Pennsylvania man killed in multi-vehicle crash, police say

    INDIANA CO., Pa. - A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Indiana County Friday afternoon.

    The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Old Route 119 North near McHenry Road, according to a release from the county coroner’s office.

    Investigators said Robert Riddle, 61, was driving north on Old Route 119 when he crossed the center line, collided with a car head-on and crashed into another vehicle.

    According to the release, Riddle was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deadly crash.

