INDIANA CO., Pa. - A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Indiana County Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Old Route 119 North near McHenry Road, according to a release from the county coroner’s office.
Investigators said Robert Riddle, 61, was driving north on Old Route 119 when he crossed the center line, collided with a car head-on and crashed into another vehicle.
According to the release, Riddle was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deadly crash.
