People frustrated by closure of UPMC's South Side outpatient facility

PITTSBURGH - Patients and community members are upset about the closing of the outpatient facility at UPMC Mercy on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

They told Channel 11 they rely on the facility because it’s accessible by public transportation, and other UPMC facilities are not as convenient.

The facility is older and would require more than $10 million in infrastructure improvements, according to UPMC officials.

Officials at UPMC said in order to maintain their high quality care, they will move all surgical services out of the South Side facility on July 1 to UPMC Mercy, UPMC Montefiore and other UPMC facilities.

Other clinical services will remain in the building until they can be moved to another South Side location, UPMC officials said. Those services include the urgent/primary care walk-in clinic, Centers for Rehab Services, Quest Diagnostics and radiological imaging.

The decision, according to officials at UPMC, came after counting up the $10 million price tag it will cost to renovate the building, which is more than a century old.

“We remain committed to serving the South Side community, and we also will be exploring transportation options for patients from that community who may need it to access additional services at UPMC Mercy,” said Susan Manko, senior director of public relations for UPMC.

No one will lose jobs, according to UPMC. Doctors, nurses and staff will be assigned to other UPMC facilities.

UPMC officials told Channel 11, "UPMC will work with the South Side community leaders to determine an appropriate use with UPMC Mercy South Side Outpatient Center building."

Long-time patients of the neighborhood hospital said its closing will be upsetting to seniors.

"I know my mother is. She's 91 years old. She comes here all the time," said patient Sue Marklewitz.

