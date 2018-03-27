  • Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home

    Updated:

    WAYNESBURG, Pa. - A home invasion late Monday night in Greene County led to a shooting while a child was inside the home, according to police.

    Investigators said the residents of a home in the area of Moore Street in Waynesburg answered a knock on the door about 10 p.m., at which point two men showed a weapon and went inside.

    Police said a fight ensued and a man who lives at the home was shot numerous times in the thigh. He is expected to be OK.

    TRENDING NOW:

    In addition to the man who was shot, his girlfriend and a child were home, police said. The man was the only person injured.

    The two men responsible for the home invasion fled before police arrived. Investigators said the residents knew one of the men.

    No arrests have been made.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot to death in street blocks away from Schenley Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family says man killed by deputy was not in his right mind

  • Headline Goes Here

    French attacker's girlfriend radicalized, prosecutor says

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: French official: Attacker girlfriend radicalized