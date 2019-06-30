PITTSBURGH - In a social media post less than 24 hours after the news broke of a trade that will send Phil Kessel to the desert of Arizona, he thanked Pittsburgh Penguins fans and the team.
In the post, Kessel called his time in the steel city "an incredible run" and that he will "miss the fans, the city and my teammates."
Pittsburgh, the fans, my teammates, and ownership. I just want to thank you for an incredible run. The last 4 years have been nothing short of amazing. Growing up as a kid my dream was to win The Stanley Cup. Well, we won 2, back to back! I’m gonna miss the fans, the city and my teammates. Thank you for all your support over the years. I will never forget it!
The details of the trade between the Penguins and the Arizona Coyotes include Pittsburgh getting forward Alex Galchenyuk and a defeseman prospect.
