    PITTSBURGH - In a social media post less than 24 hours after the news broke of a trade that will send Phil Kessel to the desert of Arizona, he thanked Pittsburgh Penguins fans and the team.

    In the post, Kessel called his time in the steel city "an incredible run" and that he will "miss the fans, the city and my teammates."

    The details of the trade between the Penguins and the Arizona Coyotes include Pittsburgh getting forward Alex Galchenyuk and a defeseman prospect.

