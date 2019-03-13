0 PI DAY PITTSBURGH: Celebrate 3.14 with the best pie places in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - March 14 isn’t just a good reminder that spring is coming, it’s a reminder of all things sweet and savory in the world.

Because it can be written out at 3.14, the date is often referred to as Pi day.

While everyone learns about the irrational number in high school, many people don’t have real-world applications for it.

However, there is one thing nearly everyone can agree on, there are plenty of occasions for pie, everyone’s favorite homophone.

With that in mind, we want to know what your favorite pie place is in Pittsburgh. Below, are the top five based on Yelp reviews, but if we missed something let us know on Twitter or Facebook.

The Pie Place – 1775 N. Highland Rd., Mt. Lebanon

“We seek out Pie shops everywhere we travel because we make a lot of pies in our home and want to compare and discover new things, and this place impressed us,” user Matthew T. from North Carolina commented on Yelp.

Pie for Breakfast – 200 North Craig St., Pittsburgh (Oakland)

“The food is delicious and the prices are reasonable. They always have a great selection of homemade pies that are all amazing,” user Ed L. from Verona said on Yelp.

Colangelo’s Bakery – 207 21st St., Pittsburgh (Strip District)

“If you haven't discovered this gem in the strip district, you are missing out on one of Pittsburgh's best small bakery cafes! “ user Jackie A. from Pittsburgh said on Yelp.

Jean-Marc Chatellier’s French Bakery –213 North Ave., Millvale

“Quaint bakery downtown Millvale everything was superb came from the macaroons but the star was really the fruit tarts one apple and one mixed fruit. They were absolutely delicious,” user Roger W. from New Jersey said on Yelp.

La Gourmandine Bakery and Pastry Shop – 4605 Butler St., Pittsburgh (Lawrenceville)

“Decadence defined here. La Gourmandine has mastered the art of baking perfection!” Mike D. from Arizona said on Yelp.

