Pitt lifts social probation for fraternities, sororities

PITTSBURGH - The social probation for Pitt's Greek life is being lifted, according to ThePittNews.
Dean of Students Kenyon Bonner and coordinator of Pitt fraternity and sorority life Lexie Elliot made the announcement at a forum on Wednesday night.
The probation was put in place in January after an alcohol-related incident took place at a Sigma Chi event held off campus.
The incident happened during recruitment activities, which are expected to be free of alcohol, officials said.
In addition to suspending the fraternity, the university put all Greek life on modified social probation, meaning that the fraternity couldn't sponsor or participate in any social activities involving alcohol.
Following the alcohol-related incident, 12 young women came forward with hazing allegations against the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in the same month.
Bonner said in April the probation would be lifted when the fall semester started and when the university finished a thorough community action plan, according to ThePittNews.
The university is expected to release full details about the action plan in the near future, according to ThePittNews.
