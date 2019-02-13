Pitt student athlete has unique talent that helps him in sport

PITTSBURGH - He’s a 21-year-old heavyweight at the University of Pittsburgh with a hobby that might surprise you.
Demetrius Thomas can go from the rough and rugged wrestling mat straight to the soothing sounds of classical music and his violin.
If you do nothing else the rest of today, tune in for 11 at 11. I’ll have the story of a Pitt student-athlete with a unique talent. Music to the ears! ONLY ON 11 @WPXI @__meechie___ @PittTweet @Pitt_ATHLETICS pic.twitter.com/Yts6Cucbyr— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) February 13, 2019
