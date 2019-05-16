PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh accent is among the least sexy accents in America, according to a recent survey by Big 7 Travel Company.
The company asked its 1.5 million member social media audience to rank the 50 sexiest accents.
Pittsburgh ranked number 43 out of 50, so not the least sexy but pretty close.
"'Yinz going dahntahn?' The Western Pennsylvania English accent is often considered the ugliest in all of America, so Pittsburgh locals can feel lucky that they’ve escaped last place this time around."
