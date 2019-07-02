  • Man who owned dozens of exotic animals charged with cruelty, neglect

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh man who owned dozens of exotic animals is now facing 38 charges.

    An alligator escaped from Mark McGowan's home in Beechview Thursday June 6, which he told 11 News happened while he was cleaning its cage.

    Several days later, police raided his home and removed more than 30 other animals which they say did not have adequate enclosures.

    McGowan is now charged with recklessly endangering another person, cruelty to animals and 36 counts of animal neglect.

