  • Pittsburgh among best cities to find a job

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Updated:

    For many Americans, finding a new job will be at the top of their resolutions list.

    Finding work may depend largely on location, though.

    Wallethub.com recently compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find the best for those in the market for a new job.

    The study finds that Scottsdale, Arizona, with one of the highest median annual incomes, is the overall best city to find a job.

    Columbia, Maryland comes in second, followed by Orlando, San Francisco and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

    Pittsburgh sits at number 15 on the list, which you can view by clicking here.

    Wallethub says the worst city to find a job is Fayetteville, North Carolina, due to low monthly starting salaries and low employment growth.

