PITTSBURGH - A therapist at Western Psychiatric Hospital in Pittsburgh suffered several injuries after she was attacked by a patient, police said.
The therapist suffered a concussion, injuries to her neck and injuries to her mouth, including damage to teeth and roots that will require extrication, according to a criminal complaint. She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Hospital workers who witnessed the Dec. 26 attack said the patient punched the therapist in the back of her head, knocking her to the ground, the complaint said. The therapist was then reportedly punched in the face and dragged across the floor.
During the attack, the patient punched another patient and began swinging at female staff who tried to help the therapist, the complaint said.
According to police, the patient continued acting violently and began spitting at staff until he was placed in a seclusion room. He then threatened two employees, telling them he was going to do the same thing to them when he got out and that he would return to shoot the place up once discharged, the complaint said.
The patient is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault.
