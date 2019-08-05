DAYTON, Ohio - A Pittsburgh-area man was among those killed in Sunday morning's mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
Nicholas Cumer was a student at St. Francis University and graduated from Washington High School in 2012.
Cumer was a graduate student in the Master of Cancer Care program. He was in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.
The Maple Tree Cancer Alliance said on Facebook that just last week, they offered Cumer a full-time position to run one of their new offices.
The family has released the following statement:
"We are heartbroken by the loss of our Nicholas in this senseless act on August 4. As our family grieves, we ask for privacy at this time. Thank you."
St. Francis University President Fr. Malachi Van Tassell also released a statement:
"Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others. He was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students who had completed 100+ hours of service. In addition, he was a graduate assistant with the university marching band.
"We join the nation in mourning Nicholas, alongside all of the victims of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends during this most difficult time."
Cumer's fraternity posted to Facebook:
University officials said a Mass would be celebrated in Cumer's memory later in the week.
St. Francis University is located in Loretto, Pennsylvania, which is in Cambria County.
