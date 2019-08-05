DAYTON, Ohio - A grief-stricken community came together Sunday night to find comfort in each other and prayer after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
Nine white doves were released, one for each of the lives lost on Fifth Avenue.
The emotions of the community were extremely apparent when Gov. Mike DeWine took the stage, with the crowd overtaking his speech and chanting, "Do something."
Loved ones and total strangers are visiting the nine memorials of roses put up for the victims, remembering the faces and stories behind them.
