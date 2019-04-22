Pittsburgh artist's sculpture made of hockey sticks goes on display in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - The "Momentum" sculpture by Pittsburgh-based artist Scott Bye is now on display in Park MGM in Las Vegas.
It is made up of more than 100 hockey sticks and has a diameter of 10 feet.
"Momentum" debuted Friday as Las Vegas rallies around the Golden Knights during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The sculpture will be a permanent display.
