PITTSBURGH - The Property and Facilities Committee of the University of Pittsburgh's Board of Trustees approved six major projects Thursday, including the overhaul of a stretch of Bigelow Boulevard and an expansion of Scaife Hall.
The first major project is a $23.7 million upgrade of Bigelow Boulevard between Forbes and Fifth avenues, a stretch of road that separates the William Pitt Union from the Cathedral of Learning. The project, which is slated to begin on Nov. 1, is a partnership between the university and the City of Pittsburgh. Vehicular lanes will be added to improve traffic flow, improved bike lanes will be installed, and a central pedestrian crossing will make it safer and easier for students to pass between the two major buildings.
As part of the project, the grounds of the William Pitt Union will be enhanced, eliminating drive ways for more sustainable surfaces and providing more outdoor seating. Stormwater management will also be improved. The project is expected to be completed by August 2020.
Interested to learn more about the project? CLICK HERE to read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
