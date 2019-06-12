PITTSBURGH - The renovation of Pittsburgh International Airport is not yet underway, but the renovation of The Club — an independent shared-use lounge located in the airport — is already complete.
The renovated space opened for the first time on Tuesday. Located in Concourse C of the airside terminal, The Club originally opened in 2017. But demand for the lounge was so great that The Club was renovated and expanded to increase capacity and bring new features.
"Guests visits were up by 50 percent, and we were getting more than 7000 guests per month," said James Zackey, the marketing manager for Airport Lounge Development, which operates The Club.
