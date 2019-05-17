PITTSBURGH - When Pittsburgh Pirates President welcomed SAP to their new building on the North Shore, he joked that employees at PNC Park weren't allowed to visit for fear they would expect something similar from their own workplace a block away.
For SAP (NYSE:SAP), the move is the culmination of two years of planning in a move from downtown to a new 170,000-square-foot office next to the Fort Duquesne Bridge.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
