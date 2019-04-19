From the outside, nothing seems to be changing at the Beaver Valley Power Station.
Beaver Valley’s two nuclear reactors in Shippingport are operating, providing electricity to the 13-state power grid. About 1,000 employees are going about their duties, providing about 1,800 megawatts of carbon-free power around the clock.
PHOTOS: FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co.'s Beaver Valley power station
But that soon could be changing: The plant’s owner, FirstEnergy Solutions, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early 2018. Soon after, it announced it would deactivate Beaver Valley’s two reactors in 2021 unless Pennsylvania legislators provided financial assistance. That help has been slow in coming, leaving Beaver Valley and a second plant, Exelon Corp.’s Three Mile Island near Harrisburg, hanging in the balance.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 7-year-old boy hit by truck, critically injured while crossing street with mother
- Australian dad snatches toddler from jaws of wild dingo
- Couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
- VIDEO: TSA: Man arrested at JFK airport hid gun inside DVD player
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}