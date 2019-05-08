PITTSBURGH - The development team of Bridgeville-based RDC Inc. and Orangestar Properties are ready to build on the success of their completed District 15 project with a new building of twice the size and double the cost on a neighboring site along Smallman Street.
After turning over the 100,000-square-foot District 15 to Facebook as a new office for its Oculus division earlier in the spring, the development team, working as RDC Star LLC, presented its plans for the 220,000-square-foot District 15 Beta to the Pittsburgh Planning Commission, a project expected to be built at a cost of between $50 million and $60 million.
