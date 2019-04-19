The XFL, the startup football league founded by World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon, said Thursday that former NFL assistant coach and Pittsburgh Steeler Jonathan Hayes will be head coach of the league’s St. Louis team.
Hayes, 56, previously spent more than a decade coaching in the NFL and also played in the professional football league.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
