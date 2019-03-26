PITTSBURGH CHILD ENDANGERMENT: Mother arrested after woman finds toddler standing naked outside

PITTSBURGH - Three young children are now in emergency protective custody after their mother, Stevatezia Mickel was arrested at their house in Homewood.
Police say a passerby called 911 after she saw a three year old little girl standing outside naked, with only a towel covering her.
When the woman walked the little girl back to her home, police say she found the house in deplorable conditions, and another child sitting alone in the house in a soiled diaper.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is sorting through the disturbing criminal complaint for 11 at 11. Plus, she’s talking to the suspect’s neighbors, and they’re telling her why they are defending Mickel.
