Man admits drugging coworkers with LSD because they had 'negative energy'

ARNOLD, Mo. - Authorities in Arnold say a 19-year-old Enterprise rental car company employee dosed his coworkers with LSD. He reportedly said he did it because they had "negative energy."
"I can't believe it, it's ridiculous. I just can't understand why anyone would think about something like that," resident David Brading told KMOV.
Police were called to the Enterprise Rent-a-Car location on Jeffco Noulevard after workers started feeling funny. Their coworker admitted to putting LSD in a couple of his coworkers' water bottles and in a third worker's coffee cup. He told police he wanted to mellow out the workplace, but instead two workers suddenly started feeling dizzy and shaky.
Sgt. Tony Dennis is the task force commander of the Jefferson County Municipal Enforcement Group. He says LSD has faded in popularity but is still around. "You're going to have an increased heart rate, temperature, higher blood pressure. It's been described as causing the shakes or tremors before," said Dennis. "You can also just use that liquid form to ingest it orally with drops under the tongue or you can put some drops in somebody's drink."
Two employees were taken to the hospital to be checked out and were okay when the LSD wore off. Lab tests are being done on the water the workers drank.
No charges are expected until after lab tests are done on the bottles of water.
When those tests come back, the man accused of dosing the drinks could face charges of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree assault.
CNN/KMOV
