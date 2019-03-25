BUTLER, Pa. - The Butler Area School District says one person is in custody after a "concerning message" was sent to a local newspaper.
Channel 11 has learned the message was sent to the Butler Eagle, and the person in custody is not a student.
The message caused a perimeter lockdown at the Butler senior and intermediate high schools for several hours.
Benjamin Jacox, 27, of Center Township was arrested Monday and state police said he used his own email address to send the message.
Jacox allegedly said, "More crimes and shootings will happen at Butler high school. I would watch out for tomorrow or next week or next month. Consider yourself warned."
State police said Jacox admitted to sending the email, and said he has anger issues. He also allegedly admitted that he could see himself hurting someone and that he had firearms in his house.
