AVALON, Pa. - A mother of three is in jail for abandoning her children on the side of the road, Channel 11 has learned.
Erin Grogan reportedly took her three kids to a bus stop on the side of Ohio River Boulevard, then left them there while she went to see her boyfriend nearby.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace spoke to a Good Samaritan who found the abandonded children sitting just feet from the dangerous roadway. Hear her interview tonight on 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- UPMC agrees to make Hillman Cancer Center available to all insurers, including Highmark
- Woman sentenced for shooting husband in drunken argument
- 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/7-6/9)
- VIDEO: Man shot on porch while protecting 9-year-old girl shares his story
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}