PENN HILLS, Pa. - Allegheny County police have arrested a man they say killed his estranged wife two years ago in Penn Hills.
Jessica Vecchiola was found dead in her home on Feb. 6, 2017. The Medical examiner ruled that the cause of death was internal decapitation.
Police learned there were suspicious circumstances around Vecchiola’s death, and for the past two years have investigated.
In January of this year, the death was ruled a homicide.
After presenting evidence to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office, an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 34-year-old Antonio Vecchiola.
He was arrested at a strip mall in Monroeville and taken to Allegheny County Jail where he is to be arraigned for criminal homicide.
