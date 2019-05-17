The U.S. Attorney is calling it one of the largest cocaine distribution rings in western Pa. history, and now it is no more.
Seventeen people, most from the Pittsburgh area, were charged in the coast-to-coast drug organization.
According to the U.S. Attorney, the suspects received shipments of cocaine from Florida, sold it here, then shipped the proceeds back to the ring leader in Florida, Hector Forbes.
Federal investigators have not said how they were able to send such large quantities of drugs through the mail.
