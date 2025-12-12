Auntie Anne’s locations in South Hills Village Mall facing action from health department

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Two Auntie Anne’s locations within the South Hills Village Mall are facing action from the Allegheny County Health Department.

According to a report filed by health inspectors, the location on the lower level of the mall was ordered to close on Wednesday. The location on the upper level was hit with a consumer alert.

The reports say they found dead roaches and that there were “too many to count.”

Inspectors also said they found ice with dead fruit flies frozen in it.

A catering bag used to get food to customers was also covered in debris, the inspectors said.

