Crews respond to fire at BNY Mellon building in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Crews responded to a fire at the BNY Mellon building in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Emergency crews are on the scene in the 500 block of Grant Street.

Public Safety officials said firefighters were able to quickly put the minor fire out.

Temporary evacuations were needed due to the heavy smoke.

No injuries were reported.

We’re at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group