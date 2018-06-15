Pittsburgh detective accused of having inappropriate relationship with homicide witness

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh police homicide detective's conduct with a case witness is under investigation by the district attorney's office and the city’s Office of Municipal Investigations
District Attorney Stephen Zappala is assigning two detectives to look into allegations that Detective Patrick Moffatt may have had an inappropriate relationship with a witness in a 2002 homicide case.
James Wymard, Moffatt's lawyer, told Channel 11 he has not had a chance to completely review the allegations, so he cannot comment at this time.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace will have more details on the allegations on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
