  • Pittsburgh detective accused of having inappropriate relationship with homicide witness

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh police homicide detective's conduct with a case witness is under investigation by the district attorney's office and the city’s Office of Municipal Investigations 

    District Attorney Stephen Zappala is assigning two detectives to look into allegations that Detective Patrick Moffatt may have had an inappropriate relationship with a witness in a 2002 homicide case. 

    James Wymard, Moffatt's lawyer, told Channel 11 he has not had a chance to completely review the allegations, so he cannot comment at this time.

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace will have more details on the allegations on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh detective accused of having inappropriate relationship with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh police officer resigns after exposing financial waste

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police bringing in mobile tower for crowd surveillance at Kenny Chesney concert

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer allowed to remain free on bond after 2nd arrest in 6 months

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh police unveil Pride Month decal