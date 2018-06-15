PITTSBURGH - Longtime Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo has died at the age of 87.
DeNardo was the longest-serving chief meteorologist in the history of WTAE-TV, retiring in 2005, according to our news exchange partners TribLIVE.
He was with WTAE for 35 years, after having been at KDKA for 10 years.
It's like the Mount Rushmore of Pittsburgh weather!! @WPXICropper Dennis Bowman and Joe DeNardo pic.twitter.com/Uzd6XNSO8t— WPXI (@WPXI) May 20, 2015
DeNardo, of Moon Township, was also responsible for starting WTAE's Project Bundle-Up, a coat and clothing drive.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald issued the following statement on the death of DeNardo:
“Joe DeNardo was a staple of Pittsburgh airwaves for 45 years. Every Pittsburgher checked with Joe to decide how to dress, whether to carry an umbrella, or to find out if a snow day was in store. His skill in meteorology was matched by his heart, as one of the biggest champions for Project Bundle Up that still provides coats and winter accessories to children and seniors in our area. We were a better community because of Joe, and the phrase ‘Joe Said It Would’ still carries the same weight for Pittsburghers today as it did in the 90s when it was first coined. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
