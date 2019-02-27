  • Pittsburgh elementary school on lockdown due to report of shots fired nearby

    PITTSBURGH - A lockdown is in place at a Pittsburgh school because of a nearby report of shots being fired.

    A district spokesperson told Channel 11 that the lockdown is in place at Weil Elementary while police investigate reports of a shooting near Centre Avenue and Kirkpatrick Street.

