PITTSBURGH - A lockdown is in place at a Pittsburgh school because of a nearby report of shots being fired.
A district spokesperson told Channel 11 that the lockdown is in place at Weil Elementary while police investigate reports of a shooting near Centre Avenue and Kirkpatrick Street.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments and watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
