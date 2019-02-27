  • Vehicle crashes into house in Westmoreland Co.

    MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - A vehicle has crashed into a house in Westmoreland County.

    The crash is in the 3800 block of Meadowbrook Road in Murrysville. 

    911 disaptchers said there was a reported gas leak, but the gas service has been shut off.

    No injuries have been reported.

