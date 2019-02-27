MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - A vehicle has crashed into a house in Westmoreland County.
The crash is in the 3800 block of Meadowbrook Road in Murrysville.
911 disaptchers said there was a reported gas leak, but the gas service has been shut off.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for the latest developments.
