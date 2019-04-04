0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (4/5-4/7)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Various times – Various locations

Several schools in the Pittsburgh area are debuting their high school musicals this weekend, including Hampton High School, which is performing "Chicago" and Montour High School, which will be performing "Footloose." Find out everything you need to know for these shows and more on our WPXI High School Musicals Page.

We open in THREE DAYS!! It’d be a crime to miss Chicago: The High School Edition at Hampton High School this April 5, 6, 13, & 13!!! 💄💃🏻 #gka2019 #genekellyawards @GKAwards pic.twitter.com/kMwO0lzPNK — HHS Musical (@hhs_musical19) April 3, 2019

Friday, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, 2 p.m. – Benedum Center

This is the final weekend to catch the Pittsburgh Opera’s performance of "La Boheme." The story follows a group of artists surviving on little more than friendship. For theater fans, the musical "Rent" is based on this show.

Friday, 7 p.m. – Stage AE

This show features a number of up-and-coming hip-hop artists alongside the headliner, Lil’ Baby. Baby’s career has skyrocketed since his debut in 2017, with songs landing at No. 4 and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Saturday, 7 p.m. – Stage AE

If blue-collar country music is your style, you won’t want to miss this sow. NPR recently compared Morgan to Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard. The 78’s round out the band with a full country outfit, including a pedal steel guitar.

ONE WEEK til @WhiteyMorgan on April 6th! Tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/cBfNSpCSpm pic.twitter.com/Ubm6Y2U9rs — Stage AE (@Stage_AE) March 30, 2019

Various times – Heinz Hall

French conductor Emmanuel Krivine leads the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra through Tchaikovsky’s "Fifth Symphony" and various works by Johannes Brahms and Boris Blacher. The show includes a preconcert talk one hour before it starts for all ticketholders.

Friday, 5 p.m. – Strange Roots, Millvale

Enjoy everything Strange Roots has to offer, including beer and food, while getting some summer shopping done! Check out the Vintage Valet truck, which specializes in modern fashion with vintage flair.

Saturday, 3 p.m. – Voodoo Brewery, Homestead

Tacos, barbecue pierogis and more this weekend at Voodoo’s first Food Truck Rally of 2019. It’s a family-friendly afternoon with free admission, plus dogs are welcome. Part of the proceeds will benefit the local Community Kitchen.

Pirates vs Reds

Various times – PNC Park

It’s the first weekend homestand for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and it will be a matchup with another NL Central team, the Cincinnati Reds. PNC Park has plenty of new stuff this year, including some food that looks delicious.

Our first Free Shirt Friday of the season is this Friday with our special #Blass60 tee!



Be here 🎟: https://t.co/nYqU3Nhaw6#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/pbisOj8qRh — Pirates (@Pirates) April 3, 2019

Penguins vs Rangers

Saturday, 7 p.m. – PPG Paints Arena

The final regular-season game for the Penguins, and the outcome could make a difference in their playoff seeding. The Rangers are not making this year’s playoffs, but they will have the opportunity to play spoiler and make the Pens' postseason road harder.

It's #WallpaperWednesday! Get your phone geared up for the end of the regular season. 📱



See more: https://t.co/BiqqFaqWIR pic.twitter.com/UxE3OSzwgm — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 3, 2019

Saturday, 10 a.m. – McLaughlin Run Activity Center

Help your kids burn off some Saturday morning energy with an Easter egg hunt, then gain it right back by eating some candy. The hunt is sponsored by the Bethel-St. Clair Rotary Club and the Upper St. Clair High School Interact Club.

Sunday, 1 p.m. – J&D Cellars, Eighty Four

Have fun and support a great cause at this wine tasting down in Washington County. Team Harvison is hosting this event to support Sgt. Tim Harvison of the Crafton Police Department, who is riding from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. in memory of fallen police officer Frank Fidazzo, special agent Martha Dixon and officer Henry Louis Hufnagel.

