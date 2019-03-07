Pittsburgh Film Office pursuing new film production studio complex for Carrie Furnace site in Rankin

RANKIN, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Film Office is spearheading a plan to establish a new film production campus on the Carrie Furnace site, the 150-acre brownfield that Allegheny County has been working to redevelop around the remaining historic blast furnaces of the former steel mill.
The film office recently applied for $5 million through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, a popular and competitive state grant resource implemented by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, detailing plans for what it is calling the Pittsburgh Film & Entertainment Industry Village.
Dawn Keezer, director of the Pittsburgh Film Office, confirmed the basics of the plan in an email, arguing for the strong need for a new dedicated film production facility in the region to support an industry that often brings $100 million of film and episodic production to western Pennsylvania each year.
