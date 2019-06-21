  • Where to watch the fireworks in Pittsburgh this year

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - 'Tis the season to celebrate America! Below is a master list of all the places you can catch fireworks lighting up the sky this Fourth of July season.

    Remember, you can catch all the action live from the EQT Flashes of Freedom fireworks on July Fourth at 9:35 p.m. on Channel 11.

    June 29

    Ambridge at dusk, Walter Panek Park

    Bethel Park at 9:40 p.m., Millenium Park

    Fireworks in Caste Village at 9:30 p.m., 5301 Grove Road, Pittsburgh

    Lawrenceville at dusk, Arsenal Park

    Peters Township at 9:30 p.m., Peterswood Park

    June 30

    Crafton at dusk, Crafton Park

    Kennywood Celebrates America Days at 9:45 p.m.

    Ross Township at 9:30 p.m., Ross Township Municipal Center

    July 1

    Kennywood Celebrates America Days at 9:45 p.m.

    July 2

    Kennywood Celebrates America Days at 9:45 p.m.

    July 3

    Carnegie at dusk, Carnegie Park

    Findlay at 9:30 p.m., Recreations and Sports Complex

    Hampton Township at 9 p.m., Hampton Community Park

    Kennywood Celebrates America Days at 9:45 p.m.

    Mount Pleasant at 10:15 p.m., Veterans Park

    Tarentum at 9 p.m., Dreshar Stadium

    Washington at dusk, Washington Park

    July 4

    Big Butler Fairgrounds at dusk, Big Butler Fairgrounds

    Brentwood at 9:30 p.m., Radisson Road Baseball Field

    Canonsburg at 10 p.m., Canonsburg Memorial Stadium

    Dormont at 9:30 p.m., Dormont Pool Lot

    EQT Flashes of Freedom at 9:35 p.m., Point State Park

    Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza at 9:45 p.m., Monongahela Aquarium

    Fourth of July Fireworks at Idlewild & SoakZone at 9:30 p.m.

    Kennywood Celebrates America Days at 9:45 p.m.

    Latrobe at 10 p.m., Legion Keener Park

    Leetsdale at dusk, Henle Park

    Mars at dusk, behind Mars Bank, Hook St. and Clay St.

    McKeesport at 9 p.m., Renziehausen Park

    Moon Township at dusk, Moon Park

    Nemacolin Woodlands Resort 4th of July Celebration at dusk

    Robinson Township at dusk, Burkett Sports and Recreation Complex

    Shaler Township at dusk, Kiwanis Park

    South Fayette Township at 9:30 p.m., Fairview Park

    Waynesburg at 9:30 p.m., Greene County Fairgrounds

    July 5

    McDonald McSummerfest at dusk, Heritage Park

    July 6

    Claysville at dusk, East Finley Park

    Hopewell at 9:30 p.m., Hopewell Township Community Park

    New Kensington at dusk, Downtown New Kensington

    July 7

    Ford City at 10 p.m., Ford City Park

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories