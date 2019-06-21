PITTSBURGH - 'Tis the season to celebrate America! Below is a master list of all the places you can catch fireworks lighting up the sky this Fourth of July season.
June 29
Ambridge at dusk, Walter Panek Park
Bethel Park at 9:40 p.m., Millenium Park
Fireworks in Caste Village at 9:30 p.m., 5301 Grove Road, Pittsburgh
Lawrenceville at dusk, Arsenal Park
Peters Township at 9:30 p.m., Peterswood Park
June 30
Crafton at dusk, Crafton Park
Kennywood Celebrates America Days at 9:45 p.m.
Ross Township at 9:30 p.m., Ross Township Municipal Center
July 1
Kennywood Celebrates America Days at 9:45 p.m.
July 2
Kennywood Celebrates America Days at 9:45 p.m.
July 3
Carnegie at dusk, Carnegie Park
Findlay at 9:30 p.m., Recreations and Sports Complex
Hampton Township at 9 p.m., Hampton Community Park
Kennywood Celebrates America Days at 9:45 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at 10:15 p.m., Veterans Park
Tarentum at 9 p.m., Dreshar Stadium
Washington at dusk, Washington Park
July 4
Big Butler Fairgrounds at dusk, Big Butler Fairgrounds
Brentwood at 9:30 p.m., Radisson Road Baseball Field
Canonsburg at 10 p.m., Canonsburg Memorial Stadium
Dormont at 9:30 p.m., Dormont Pool Lot
EQT Flashes of Freedom at 9:35 p.m., Point State Park
Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza at 9:45 p.m., Monongahela Aquarium
Fourth of July Fireworks at Idlewild & SoakZone at 9:30 p.m.
Kennywood Celebrates America Days at 9:45 p.m.
Latrobe at 10 p.m., Legion Keener Park
Leetsdale at dusk, Henle Park
Mars at dusk, behind Mars Bank, Hook St. and Clay St.
McKeesport at 9 p.m., Renziehausen Park
Moon Township at dusk, Moon Park
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort 4th of July Celebration at dusk
Robinson Township at dusk, Burkett Sports and Recreation Complex
Shaler Township at dusk, Kiwanis Park
South Fayette Township at 9:30 p.m., Fairview Park
Waynesburg at 9:30 p.m., Greene County Fairgrounds
July 5
McDonald McSummerfest at dusk, Heritage Park
July 6
Claysville at dusk, East Finley Park
Hopewell at 9:30 p.m., Hopewell Township Community Park
New Kensington at dusk, Downtown New Kensington
July 7
Ford City at 10 p.m., Ford City Park
