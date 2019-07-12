PITTSBURGH - More than a year after heavy rains and flooding damaged a flood reduction project in the West End, little has changed.
Route 51 near the Pittsburgh neighborhood Bon Air flooded again on Thursday after getting more than two inches of rain.
It’s the second time the major roadway flooded in less than a week.
The flood mitigation project in the West End was designed to reduce water runoff from Route 51 with the ability to handle a 20-year flood.
When 11 Investigates first reported on the damage to the project in June 2018, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they were working to get funding to fix it.
A key piece of that funding is now in place, but no work has been done.
