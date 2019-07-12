Convicted killer attacked in court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Dramatic courtroom footage captured two brothers in Ohio lunging at the man convicted of murdering their mother.
It happened Thursday in Youngstown at a sentencing hearing for Dale Williams, 62. Williams had previously pleaded guilty in the shooting death of Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart.
Just as the victim's daughter was about to make a statement, her brothers leaped at Williams in an apparent attempt to attack him. It took deputies some time to get the situation under control. Police eventually used a stun gun on one of the brothers before putting both men in handcuffs.
The brothers were arrested and will serve 30-days in jail for contempt of court.
Williams was taken a nearby hospital to be checked out.
His sentencing hearing was postponed.
He could face 23 years to life in prison.
