Convicted killer attacked in court

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Dramatic courtroom footage captured two brothers in Ohio lunging at the man convicted of murdering their mother.

    It happened Thursday in Youngstown at a sentencing hearing for Dale Williams, 62. Williams had previously pleaded guilty in the shooting death of Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart.

    Just as the victim's daughter was about to make a statement, her brothers leaped at Williams in an apparent attempt to attack him. It took deputies some time to get the situation under control. Police eventually used a stun gun on one of the brothers before putting both men in handcuffs.

    The brothers were arrested and will serve 30-days in jail for contempt of court. 

    Williams was taken a nearby hospital to be checked out.

    His sentencing hearing was postponed.

    He could face 23 years to life in prison. 
     

     

