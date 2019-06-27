Health inspectors were at Smallman Galley in the Strip District Wednesday and reported several violations.
The restaurant features several different businesses serving food to a shared seating area.
Violations include:
- Mouse infestation / chewed product
- Inadequate handwashing facilities / sinks blocked
- Inadequate sanitization of food contact surfaces
- Poor personal employee hygiene
- Foods not protected from cross-contamination
- Unsafe cold holding
- Unsafe cooling of food
The restaurant says it has already addressed the issues.
"We have corrected all of the deficiencies and ACHD is coming back tomorrow to re-inspect and clear Smallman Galley for operations," a statement from owner Ben Mantica said.
The Allegheny County Health Department's website will be updated after it conducts a follow-up investigation.
