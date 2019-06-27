  • Health inspection shows violations at popular Strip District restaurant

    Updated:

    Health inspectors were at Smallman Galley in the Strip District Wednesday and reported several violations.

    The restaurant features several different businesses serving food to a shared seating area.

    Violations include:

    • Mouse infestation / chewed product
    • Inadequate handwashing facilities / sinks blocked
    • Inadequate sanitization of food contact surfaces
    • Poor personal employee hygiene
    • Foods not protected from cross-contamination
    • Unsafe cold holding
    • Unsafe cooling of food

    The restaurant says it has already addressed the issues.

    "We have corrected all of the deficiencies and ACHD is coming back tomorrow to re-inspect and clear Smallman Galley for operations," a statement from owner Ben Mantica said.

    The Allegheny County Health Department's website will be updated after it conducts a follow-up investigation.

