    By: Luke Torrance – Digital Producer

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Vacation Express announced Monday that it would be adding an additional nonstop route from Pittsburgh International Airport to Mexico.

    Pittsburgh will now have non-stop service to Cancun, a popular vacation destination, on every Sunday from Feb. 16 to April 5, 2020. The route will supplement the company's nonstop flight between Pittsburgh and Cancun that departs on Sundays between June 7 and Aug. 2.

