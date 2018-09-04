The Pittsburgh Irish Festival is almost here! That means it’s time to celebrate the rich culture of Irish history and tradition in Pittsburgh.
According to the event’s website, the goal of the festival is to “create a higher awareness of the ethnic richness and significance of the Irish and Irish-American culture and presence, from both a historic and contemporary perspective.”
Are you ready for it?! #PghIrishFest #StepIntoIreland pic.twitter.com/0aKIJEOSzk— PGH Irish Festival (@PittsburghIrish) July 17, 2018
The festival, which started in 1991, takes place from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 at the Sandcastle Riverplex.
Entertainment this year includes Gaelic Storm, the Shovlin Academy of Irish Dance, a hurling match between the Pittsburgh Pucas and the Pitt. Panthers and a seminar titled “Irish Names: Their Origins and Meanings.”
Tickets can be purchased in advanced on pghirishfest.org for $12, or at the gate for $15. A weekend pass is available for $35.
