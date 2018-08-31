"Jersey Shore" reality TV star and music artist, DJ Pauly D, brought tons of energy and personality to his sold out show at the grand opening of Foxtail on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side on Thursday.
Some fans of Pauly D came dressed in snazzy Jersey Shore fashion with cheetah print and sunglasses.
Pauly D had a few minutes to meet with some fans before his midnight performance. He was wearing No. 97 Steelers jersey for Cam Heyward.
Pauly D, 38, is not only touring, but he’s also starring the reboot of MTV's highest rated reality show. The second season of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" premiered earlier this month and stars several of the original housemates.
His show here in Pittsburgh sold out in three days.
MORE SEE & BE SEEN:
- Disney's 'Aladdin' in Pittsburgh: Behind-the-scenes with the Genie
- 'Black Panther' costume designer gives inside scoop on new Heinz History Center exhibit
- Help Pittsburgh win $25,000 worth of children’s books
Pauly D had the crowd bouncing with excitement to his style of club music, mixing in and out of the top 40 with some house music.
The crowd cheered when he yelled his trademark call, "Yeah, buddy!"
Foxtail replaces Diesel Club Lounge with more of a casual and upscale vibe. Instead of smoke machines, there are bird cages, and exposed brick is a new feature.
“You would never have a clue that the space was Diesel,” said Sarah Masterson, director of marketing and events for AMPD Group.
The next entertainer will be Ja Rule on Sept. 7. Then Foxtail will be open for regular hours.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}