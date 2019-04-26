PITTSBURGH - As more than 40,000 runners gear up for the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, road closures have been announced.
Marathon weekend is May 3-5 (CLICK HERE for the race weekend schedule), and there will be closures in place all three days.
FRIDAY, MAY 3
Initial downtown road closures will begin at noon on the Boulevard of the Allies, which will be closed between Wood and Stanwix streets through Sunday.
SATURDAY, MAY 4
Saturday events include the 5K and Kids Marathon. Road closures will start at 7:15 a.m. and continue through noon in the North Side and downtown areas.
SUNDAY, MAY 5
Sunday events include the Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay. Downtown road closures will start at 1:30 a.m. and continue around the city through 2:30 p.m.
MAPS
For people who need to travel around the city on race day, marathon organizers have created the following maps:
PARKING
Some sections of the city will be completely closed off to traffic on race day. Marathon organizers suggests that people in the affected sections who need to leave during the race park outside the area.
