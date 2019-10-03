  • Hello Duo! Meet the new Spectacled Owl at the National Aviary

    The National Aviary has a new resident and a new partnership.

    The Aviary and Duolingo announced a new partnership on Thursday. Duolingo is the Pittsburgh-based language learning platform whose mascot is an owl.

    That's where 'Duo' comes in. She's a juvenile Spectacled Owl.

    "She has some while color to the top of her head still, said Christa Gaus, Manager of Visitor Experiences and Training at that National Aviary. "Over the next 6 months, more and more white will disappear, and she will get a white ring around her eyes, which looks like spectacles. Hence the name."

    You can meet the Aviary's entire family of owls during their special owl appearances.

