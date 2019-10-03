The National Aviary has a new resident and a new partnership.
The Aviary and Duolingo announced a new partnership on Thursday. Duolingo is the Pittsburgh-based language learning platform whose mascot is an owl.
That's where 'Duo' comes in. She's a juvenile Spectacled Owl.
We are thrilled to introduce Duo, our new Spectacled Owl, named by our friends at @duolingo . @duolingo is also the sponsor of our Burrowing Owls habitat. You can meet owls and other birds of prey at the National Aviary during daily activities and special events! pic.twitter.com/K2a7P9dxow— National Aviary (@National_Aviary) October 3, 2019
"She has some while color to the top of her head still, said Christa Gaus, Manager of Visitor Experiences and Training at that National Aviary. "Over the next 6 months, more and more white will disappear, and she will get a white ring around her eyes, which looks like spectacles. Hence the name."
You can meet the Aviary's entire family of owls during their special owl appearances.
