PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced new development plans Friday for the former Civic Arena site in the Lower Hill District.
The new plans include housing, retail, offices, a music and food venues and a public park.
A new development team, Buccini/Pollin Group, will oversee commercial deployment. Intergen, a local minority-owned business, will lead the residential development.
The project is expected to create 4,000 construction and 3,000 permanent jobs and generate $25 million in annual tax revenues, officials said in a release.
Construction on some parts of the project is expected to begin in the summer of 2019.
The 28-acre site next to PPG Paints Arena has been vacant since 2010, when the Civic Arena was torn down.
