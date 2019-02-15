  • Pittsburgh police investigating after baby doll found hanging by rope from light pole

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating an incident in North Homewood.

    Officers were called to Brushton Avenue where they found an African-American baby doll hanging by a rope from a light pole.

    Residents Channel 11 spoke to are disturbed by the incident. 

    "I was sick. Normally you just see tennis shoes hanging from telephone poles. They're sick. They got a problem," Bruce Musgrove said.

    Officers removed the doll.

    Police are now reviewing city camera footage to find the person responsible. 

