Pittsburgh police investigating after baby doll found hanging by rope from light pole

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating an incident in North Homewood.
Officers were called to Brushton Avenue where they found an African-American baby doll hanging by a rope from a light pole.
Residents Channel 11 spoke to are disturbed by the incident.
"I was sick. Normally you just see tennis shoes hanging from telephone poles. They're sick. They got a problem," Bruce Musgrove said.
Officers removed the doll.
Police are now reviewing city camera footage to find the person responsible.
