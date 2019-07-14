PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who they said led them on a chase, hit a police vehicle and nearly hit an officer.
Police said they responded to a report of a domestic incident inside a parked car on Orlena Way near Wilmar Street in Duquesne Heights around 8:20 p.m.
When an officer pulled up behind the vehicle and turned on its lights, the male driver immediately drove away at a high speed with a female passenger still in the vehicle, according to police.
Police said the man led police on a chase before turning onto Augusta Street in Mt. Washington, here he stopped the vehicle and ran into a wooded area above Route 51.
During the chase, police said the driver hit a police vehicle and nearly hit an officer.
Police are still searching for the man. They said he is in his 20s or 30s, has dreadlocks and was wearing a white T-shirt when last seen running from police.
Police said the female victim was not seriously injured and no officers were injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
