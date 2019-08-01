0 Police: Woman kidnapped 9-year-old boy from Pittsburgh public pool

PITTSBURGH - A 9-year-old boy wasn't hurt after police said he was kidnapped outside a public pool in Pittsburgh.

It happened just after 6 p.m. outside the Sue Murray Pool on the North Side, which isn't far from the Children's Museum.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

The boy told police a woman he didn't know first approached him and his friends at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue and that she followed them to the pool.

After swimming, the boy eventually went to leave by himself and that's when he told police she grabbed his arm and walked away with him down Sandusky Street.

TRENDING NOW:

From there, the boy said they got onto a bus and rode around the city for a while, where she allegedly told people they were related.

The boy's cousin saw what happened and alerted a lifeguard, who called 911.

The boy told police the woman took him onto a bus, telling people they were related, before eventually allowing him to go back to the pool, where his friends were calling for him.

BREAKING: Karastine Muyango, 18, is charged with kidnapping for ransom. We are heading now to pick up court paperwork @wpxi — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) August 1, 2019

The woman apparently walked in another direction, but witnesses at the pool identified her to police and they arrested her.

Karastine Muyango, 18, of Braddock, is charged with kidnapping for ransom.

She's being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.