    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Gas service has been shut off in the area where a home exploded Wednesday afternoon in North Franklin Township, Pennsylvania, just 35 miles from Pittsburgh.

    The explosion was reported around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday on Park Avenue.

    The people who lived in the home smelled gas and were able to get out of the home before the explosion.

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida has confirmed that five people, including at least two first responders, were taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

    Neighbors, including the American legion, told Channel 11 they had windows blown out. There are reports from people who felt the explosion as far as five miles away.

    Columbia Gas said they have shut off gas to approximately 60 customers in the area. At this time it's not clear if gas was the cause of the explosion.

