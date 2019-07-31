WASHINGTON, Pa. - Gas service has been shut off in the area where a home exploded Wednesday afternoon in North Franklin Township, Pennsylvania, just 35 miles from Pittsburgh.
The explosion was reported around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday on Park Avenue.
Watch Channel 11 News NOW for live team coverage from the scene.
BREAKING: Reports of an explosion heard near Trinity High School. State police confirm they are headed to the scene. Fire and medics responding as well.— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) July 31, 2019
The people who lived in the home smelled gas and were able to get out of the home before the explosion.
>>RELATED: Woman killed, man survives after explosion levels $1.2 million home in North Carolina
Channel 11's Cara Sapida has confirmed that five people, including at least two first responders, were taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
BREAKING: House leveled after explosion in North Franklin Township. Two firefighters injured - minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/cb2FbwYnHS— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) July 31, 2019
Neighbors, including the American legion, told Channel 11 they had windows blown out. There are reports from people who felt the explosion as far as five miles away.
Regarding the explosion in Washington County, Investigators are requesting that anyone who sustained property damage as a result of the incident on Park Ave in North Franklin Township to please contact PSP Washington at 724-223-5200— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) July 31, 2019
>>RELATED: 'It looked like Armageddon:' Deadly gas blasts destroy homes outside Boston
Columbia Gas said they have shut off gas to approximately 60 customers in the area. At this time it's not clear if gas was the cause of the explosion.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man trapped in bed when tree falls onto his house; house now deemed unsafe
- Brawl breaks out between Pirates and Reds
- Pa. lawmakers want to raise the age for tobacco products to 21
- VIDEO: Daughter convinces dad to give away $14 million property to conservation group
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}