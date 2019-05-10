PITTSBURGH - A former prison located in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood is being sold.
A3 p.m. news conference was held by Councilwoman Darlene Harris, who represents the North Side, said many people who live in the area have been asking her questions that she is unable to answer.
Harris said there were no community hearings about the sale, which is concerning to her.
State representatives who represent the area also did not know any details about the sale, according to Harris.
The prison sits on 22 acres of land along the Ohio River. It has been sold to a local craftsman's guild.
Channel 11's Gordon Loesch is working to learn more about the sale of the prison. He will have a live report during 11 News at 5.
